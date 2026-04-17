Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Acquired by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 474.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.3% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of META stock opened at $676.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $626.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Meta Platforms Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.
Meta Platforms News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded multi‑year AI chip partnership with Broadcom supports Meta’s plan to scale in‑house AI accelerators and networking capacity through 2029, reducing supply risk and boosting long‑term margin/compute control. Meta, Broadcom strike multi-year AI chip deal
- Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave confirmed Meta added roughly $21 billion of new commitments through 2032, signaling large, durable demand for AI cloud capacity tied to Meta’s training/inference needs. CoreWeave’s April Shockwave — Meta, Anthropic, Jane Street All Say Yes
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst coverage: TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy and set an $820 target, and Morgan Stanley named META a top Big Tech pick — both lift sentiment and buying interest. TD Cowen reiterates buy; $820 target
- Neutral Sentiment: Meta’s aggressive AI capex plans (massive 2026 investments) reinforce the company’s long‑term AI thesis but also imply near‑term heavy spending that could pressure free cash flow. Is Meta Platforms a Hot Internet Content and Information Stock as It Invests Heavily in AI?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro: weekly jobless claims came in below expectations, a positive economic signal that can support ad demand and broad market risk appetite. Weekly Jobless Claims Below Expectations
- Neutral Sentiment: Internal changes at Reality Labs aim to speed hardware development — potentially positive for metaverse ambitions but execution risk remains. Meta Makes Major Changes to Speed Reality Labs’ Progress
- Negative Sentiment: EU regulators moved to force Meta to restore full WhatsApp access for rival AI assistants and ordered rollback of the access fee — a material regulatory risk that could limit monetization options and invite fines. EU warns Meta WhatsApp AI fee breaches antitrust rules, orders rollback
- Negative Sentiment: Meta will raise Quest VR headset prices in the U.S. starting April 19 due to higher memory chip costs — could damp demand for hardware and signal margin pressure in consumer devices. Meta to raise Quest VR headset prices in US on rising component costs
- Negative Sentiment: COO Javier Olivan executed planned Rule 10b5‑1 sales, reducing his stake meaningfully; although on a trading plan, such sales can be perceived negatively by some investors. SEC filing: Javier Olivan insider sales
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.72.
Get Our Latest Research Report on META
Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms
In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,103.65. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,499 shares of company stock worth $105,237,895. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.
Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.
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