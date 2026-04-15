VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VTEX. Weiss Ratings cut VTEX from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Brean Capital raised VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

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VTEX Trading Down 2.9%

VTEX stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $690.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.17. VTEX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.11 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.32%. On average, research analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in VTEX by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 335,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 81,371 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in VTEX by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 99,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in VTEX by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,091,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 560,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX

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VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company’s API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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