State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 36,775 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,775 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 857,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,828,000 after purchasing an additional 394,060 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kroger by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,690,000 after purchasing an additional 267,434 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Kroger by 401.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 45,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Kroger had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 0.69%.The business had revenue of $34.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 91.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.