iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Position Lessened by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 15.2% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Client First Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aegis Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 141.8% during the third quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 492,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,384,000 after purchasing an additional 158,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.02 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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