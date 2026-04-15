Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uptown Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $697.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $676.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $510.83 and a 52-week high of $700.97. The company has a market cap of $764.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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