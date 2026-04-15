Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 5,549 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,709,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,168,000 after acquiring an additional 229,220 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Walmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 293,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 9th. CICC Research started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, December 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.64.

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $125.05 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.61 and a 12 month high of $134.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average of $115.57.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,214,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,389.24. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,082,852. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 260,529 shares of company stock valued at $32,173,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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