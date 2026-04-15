Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.9% during the third quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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