Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,771,785,000 after acquiring an additional 551,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,364,000 after acquiring an additional 219,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,164,000 after acquiring an additional 574,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,001,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,447,000 after acquiring an additional 579,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,224.59.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:LLY opened at $922.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $871.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $980.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $980.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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