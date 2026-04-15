Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 25,227 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Flutter Entertainment worth $70,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,076,000 after purchasing an additional 301,879 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,519,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,694,000 after buying an additional 182,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,256,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,841,000 after buying an additional 153,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,592,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,961,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,786,000 after buying an additional 96,563 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLUT shares. Zacks Research downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.90.

Insider Activity

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Amy Howe sold 8,895 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $942,069.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,133.99. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 4,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $467,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,104. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,331. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average is $181.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of $98.88 and a 1-year high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst piece argues the recent sell-off overstates Flutter’s risks — highlights strong FY’25 revenue (+17%) and EBITDA (+21%), a discounted valuation, a plan for $300m cost savings by 2027, aggressive share buybacks and a deleveraging target of 2.0–2.5x that should protect margins and support capital returns. Article Title

Analyst piece argues the recent sell-off overstates Flutter’s risks — highlights strong FY’25 revenue (+17%) and EBITDA (+21%), a discounted valuation, a plan for $300m cost savings by 2027, aggressive share buybacks and a deleveraging target of 2.0–2.5x that should protect margins and support capital returns. Positive Sentiment: Company continues U.S. buybacks under its $5bn capital return plan, signaling management commitment to return capital and reduce float (ongoing repurchases noted). Article Title

Company continues U.S. buybacks under its $5bn capital return plan, signaling management commitment to return capital and reduce float (ongoing repurchases noted). Positive Sentiment: Flutter has cancelled recently repurchased ordinary shares (shares cancelled reduce shares outstanding), reinforcing the buyback program’s impact on EPS and shareholder returns. Article Title

Flutter has cancelled recently repurchased ordinary shares (shares cancelled reduce shares outstanding), reinforcing the buyback program’s impact on EPS and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Product expansion: Flutter launched Betfair Predicts in beta in the UK, extending its product suite and engagement opportunities for users. Article Title

Product expansion: Flutter launched Betfair Predicts in beta in the UK, extending its product suite and engagement opportunities for users. Neutral Sentiment: Oppenheimer cut its price target from $210 to $160 but kept an Outperform rating — a reduction in upside expectations but still bullish relative to current levels. Article Title

Oppenheimer cut its price target from $210 to $160 but kept an Outperform rating — a reduction in upside expectations but still bullish relative to current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage piece reviews board shuffle, buyback activity and Quiet Dart stake — governance and capital-return actions are being watched but the story is mixed for near-term catalysts. Article Title

Coverage piece reviews board shuffle, buyback activity and Quiet Dart stake — governance and capital-return actions are being watched but the story is mixed for near-term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street cut DraftKings and Flutter estimates as a U.S. handle slowdown clouds near-term earnings — suggests revenue/earnings trajectory in the U.S. may be weaker than previously modeled. Article Title

Wall Street cut DraftKings and Flutter estimates as a U.S. handle slowdown clouds near-term earnings — suggests revenue/earnings trajectory in the U.S. may be weaker than previously modeled. Negative Sentiment: Critical take arguing three reasons to sell FLUT (regulatory/tax headwinds, U.S. slowdown, and valuation/guidance risks) — adds to bearish voices and could pressure sentiment if the U.S. trend persists. Article Title

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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