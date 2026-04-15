ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 124,643 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

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Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 941 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,327.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,454.19. The trade was a 6.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephanie Ferris acquired 19,846 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 281,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. This represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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