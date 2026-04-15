San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 1.3% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 285.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 259,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 192,570 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.13. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $84.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

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