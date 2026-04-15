EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial began coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on EQT from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of EQT from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on EQT from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

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EQT Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EQT stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. EQT had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 4,876 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $314,453.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,938.97. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $1,987,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,611.52. The trade was a 35.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,983. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in EQT by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in EQT by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 262,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 119,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EQT by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

Positive Sentiment: EQT expanded long‑term LNG commitments, increasing contracted volumes tied to Commonwealth LNG — this links more production to higher‑value seaborne markets and supports longer‑term cashflow visibility. EQT Deepens LNG Ties

EQT expanded long‑term LNG commitments, increasing contracted volumes tied to Commonwealth LNG — this links more production to higher‑value seaborne markets and supports longer‑term cashflow visibility. Positive Sentiment: The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.165/share (payable June 1; record date May 6), a modest yield (~1.2%) that supports income‑oriented holders and signals confidence in near‑term free cash flow. EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.165/share (payable June 1; record date May 6), a modest yield (~1.2%) that supports income‑oriented holders and signals confidence in near‑term free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary (Zacks) suggests EQT has the setup to potentially beat in the upcoming earnings release — positive if realized, as recent results showed margin expansion and revenue growth. EQT Reports Next Week

Analyst commentary (Zacks) suggests EQT has the setup to potentially beat in the upcoming earnings release — positive if realized, as recent results showed margin expansion and revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein trimmed its price target from $73 to $69 but kept an “outperform” rating — a modest reduction in upside expectations but still supportive analyst sentiment. Bernstein Cuts Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein trimmed its price target from $73 to $69 but kept an “outperform” rating — a modest reduction in upside expectations but still supportive analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks coverage also highlights EQT as a value candidate based on style scores and recent fundamentals — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. EQT Strong Value Stock

Zacks coverage also highlights EQT as a value candidate based on style scores and recent fundamentals — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup downgraded EQT from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” a direct negative signal that can prompt short‑term selling by investors who track sell‑side positioning. Citigroup Downgrade (via Zacks)

Citigroup downgraded EQT from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” a direct negative signal that can prompt short‑term selling by investors who track sell‑side positioning. Negative Sentiment: Natural‑gas prices have slid to a multi‑month low, creating a near‑term headwind for EQT’s realized gas prices and revenue; sector price pressure can amplify selling even when company fundamentals look stable. Natural Gas Slides to 7‑Month Low

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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