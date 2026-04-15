Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE JCI opened at $139.96 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $73.55 and a one year high of $146.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,358.88. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Maseco LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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