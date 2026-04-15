ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $28.75 Million Position in General Motors Company $GM

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $28,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 50.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $3,411,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in General Motors by 18.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 82,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

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General Motors Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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