ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $28.75 Million Position in General Motors Company $GM

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $28,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 50.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $3,411,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in General Motors by 18.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 82,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about General Motors
Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank turned bullish on GM, helping lift investor sentiment and offset worries about near-term headwinds. General Motors gains after Deutsche Bank turns bullish
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst note argues GM has the financial flexibility and operational toolkit to navigate an economic slowdown, reinforcing the case for resilience in earnings. GM has the toolkit to escape an economic slowdown, analyst says
- Positive Sentiment: GM joined the DOE and Argonne (with Stellantis) to launch the EcoCAR innovation challenge — a positive for EV/engineering talent pipeline, brand positioning and long-term tech development. General Motors, Stellantis Join DoE, Argonne to Launch EcoCAR Innovation Challenge
- Positive Sentiment: GM confirmed its first in-house Formula 1 power unit will debut with Cadillac in 2029 — a long-term brand and tech halo that investors may view as strategic R&D positioning. General Motors Recalls And F1 Ambitions Reshape Risk And Opportunity Profile
- Neutral Sentiment: Automakers including GM are exploring repurposing battery capacity toward stationary energy storage as U.S. EV demand softens — a potential new revenue stream but also a sign of EV market stress. Carmakers navigating the costly and tricky transition to battery storage systems
- Neutral Sentiment: Workers at GM’s Silao plant approved a wage increase agreement — reduces strike risk and supports production continuity, but modestly raises labor cost assumptions. GM Silao Plant Workers Approve Wage Increase Agreement
- Neutral Sentiment: Product/marketing items — Camaro slated to return in 2028 (potential demand/enthusiasm boost) and a charity Barrett-Jackson ISV-U auction raise brand visibility but are unlikely to move fundamentals in the short term. Camaro comeback in 2028 could reignite the muscle car war GM left behind Bidders, Ready: Get Your Hands on This 2026 GM Defense ISV-U at Barrett-Jackson to Benefit Charity
- Neutral Sentiment: Small product-safety tech and operational updates (e.g., load-warning tech for trucks) are incremental and unlikely to meaningfully affect near-term stock moves. GM Explores Tech That Warns When You Truck is Loaded the Wrong Way
- Negative Sentiment: GM issued recalls for 270,000+ Chevy Malibus (rearview camera issue) and ~33,000 Corvettes (turn signal fault), which create near-term recall costs, potential warranty expense and reputational risk. General Motors Recalls And F1 Ambitions Reshape Risk And Opportunity Profile
- Negative Sentiment: Wall Street is sending mixed signals — some firms are bullish while others warn of downside — increasing short-term volatility and investor uncertainty. General Motors Gets Conflicting Signals From Wall Street: Buy the Dip or Brace for More Pain?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on GM
General Motors Trading Up 3.4%
Shares of General Motors stock opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.
General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
General Motors Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.
General Motors Company Profile
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.
GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.
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