ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.4050 and last traded at $1.40. 4,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 16,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZK International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, ZK International Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

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ZK International Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter.

About ZK International Group

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ZK International Group Co, Ltd. (“ZKIN”) is a China-based company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) products along with building energy conservation and clean energy utilization systems. The company’s core offerings include terminal climate control products such as radiators, fan coil units and heat exchangers, as well as heating systems including electric boilers, heat pumps and solar water heaters. ZKIN’s integrated solutions are designed to improve energy efficiency in residential, commercial and industrial settings.

In addition to its terminal climate control and heating product lines, ZKIN develops clean energy utilization systems that leverage solar thermal technology and thermal storage to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

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