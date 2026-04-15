Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.10 and last traded at $43.66. 9,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 14,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STRNY shares. Citigroup raised Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Severn Trent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STRNY

Severn Trent Price Performance

About Severn Trent

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34.

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) is an integrated water utility company based in Coventry, United Kingdom, specializing in the provision of water supply and wastewater treatment services. As one of the principal regulated water and sewerage companies in England and Wales, it delivers clean drinking water to households and businesses, manages sewer networks, operates sewage treatment works, and maintains extensive water infrastructure across its service regions. Its operations are governed by regulatory frameworks that aim to ensure high standards of water quality, environmental protection, and customer service.

The company traces its origins to the privatization of the regional water authorities in England and Wales in 1989.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.