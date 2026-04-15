iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,258,659 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,636,658 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,316,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 184.0% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $91.19 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.43.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3329 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

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