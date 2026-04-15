United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $100.12. Approximately 135,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 66,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.28.

United States Gasoline Fund Trading Down 1.8%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average is $72.35.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 45.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 666.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,734 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 39.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 12.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 18.2% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

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