Short Interest in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Decreases By 23.2%

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 41,904 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 54,561 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,064 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Super League Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ SLE opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Super League Enterprise has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $196.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

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Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($9.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.12) by ($6.32). Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 1,015.02% and a negative net margin of 177.80%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super League Enterprise will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super League Enterprise

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Super League Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Enterprise by 365,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super League Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Super League Enterprise Company Profile

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Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology.

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