Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,409 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 20,132 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,798 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of FECCF stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. Frontera Energy has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

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Frontera Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontera Energy is a Canada-based upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons. Listed on the OTC market under the symbol FECCF, the company focuses on heavy and light crude oil as well as natural gas and natural gas liquids. Frontera’s integrated operations encompass drilling, well completion, reservoir management and midstream activities, with an emphasis on cost control, operational efficiency and sustainable practices.

The company’s core asset base is located in Latin America, with the majority of production derived from onshore blocks in Colombia’s Llanos Basin.

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