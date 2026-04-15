Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Trading Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $28.89. Approximately 71,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 45,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $179.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

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Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

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PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The Index includes approximately 100 companies that possess relative strength characteristics and are domiciled in emerging market countries including, but not limited to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey.

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