Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Trading Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $28.89. Approximately 71,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 45,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $179.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The Index includes approximately 100 companies that possess relative strength characteristics and are domiciled in emerging market countries including, but not limited to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey.
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