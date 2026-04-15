Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $66.39 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 833,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $66,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,479,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,992 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,416,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,330,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,501,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 170.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,679.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.31. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $63.29 and a one year high of $121.59.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

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