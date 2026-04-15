Warburton Capital Management LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Warburton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 4.9% of Warburton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Warburton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. JM2 Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

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Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.74. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.96 and a 52 week high of $76.08.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

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