Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 10,710 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 815,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 6.9% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $255,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,240,469,000 after buying an additional 7,904,434 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 73.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,808,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,388,775,000 after buying an additional 4,154,929 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $678,198,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $455,745,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,032,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,749,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,203 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,068,744 shares of company stock valued at $104,505,914 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet News Summary

Alphabet Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $330.43 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.40 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.60 and a 200-day moving average of $300.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.71.

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Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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