Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAV. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.02 and a 1-year high of C$13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.34.

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Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

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