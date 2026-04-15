Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

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Power Integrations Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.30. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Gagan Jain sold 3,481 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $167,853.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,681.18. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $235,764.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 576,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,199,283.20. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 41,831 shares of company stock worth $1,936,896 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Power Integrations Company Profile

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Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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