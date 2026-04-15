Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $8.02 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.7% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baring Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.30.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $380.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.78. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.61 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

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About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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