Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.3333.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATOS. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atossa Genetics from $120.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Atossa Genetics to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

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Institutional Trading of Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Atossa Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atossa Genetics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atossa Genetics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atossa Genetics by 1,294.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Genetics by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATOS opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. Atossa Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Genetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Seattle, Washington, focused on developing therapeutics and diagnostic products for breast cancer and other breast-related conditions. The company’s mission centers on delivering targeted, minimally invasive solutions that address early detection, treatment, and prevention in women at risk for or diagnosed with breast malignancies.

The company’s pipeline includes Z-Endoxifen, an oral formulation of endoxifen designed to treat and prevent estrogen receptor–positive breast cancers, particularly in patients with ductal carcinoma in situ or those at high risk of recurrence.

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