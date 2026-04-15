Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.3333.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATOS. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atossa Genetics from $120.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Atossa Genetics to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ATOS
Institutional Trading of Atossa Genetics
Atossa Genetics Stock Performance
Shares of ATOS opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. Atossa Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.
Atossa Genetics Company Profile
Atossa Genetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Seattle, Washington, focused on developing therapeutics and diagnostic products for breast cancer and other breast-related conditions. The company’s mission centers on delivering targeted, minimally invasive solutions that address early detection, treatment, and prevention in women at risk for or diagnosed with breast malignancies.
The company’s pipeline includes Z-Endoxifen, an oral formulation of endoxifen designed to treat and prevent estrogen receptor–positive breast cancers, particularly in patients with ductal carcinoma in situ or those at high risk of recurrence.
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