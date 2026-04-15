Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYUF shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Keyera Stock Down 2.4%

About Keyera

Keyera stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 1-year low of $27.97 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.

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Keyera Corp. is a Canadian midstream energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that specializes in the gathering, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Founded in 1998, Keyera has grown through strategic infrastructure investments to become one of Western Canada’s leading providers of midstream services. The company operates a network of natural gas processing plants, NGL fractionation facilities, pipelines and storage terminals.

Keyera’s core business activities include the purification of raw natural gas to remove contaminants, the separation and fractionation of NGL streams into products such as ethane, propane and butane, and the storage and distribution of these products to end users.

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