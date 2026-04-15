Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sarah Krepp Sells 4,557 Shares

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Krepp sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $174,852.09. Following the transaction, the insider owned 147,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,119.03. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Liquidia Price Performance

LQDA opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Liquidia Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 0.45.

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Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 209.33% and a negative net margin of 43.53%.The business had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3072.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Liquidia from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Liquidia from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Liquidia from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on LQDA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 428.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 341,009 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Liquidia last reported an earnings beat (quarter ended Mar 5) with revenue above expectations and an EPS beat, which supports near‑term fundamentals and analyst upside. Read More.

Liquidia last reported an earnings beat (quarter ended Mar 5) with revenue above expectations and an EPS beat, which supports near‑term fundamentals and analyst upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several firms and analysts have reiterated or raised bullish views (Needham raised its target; Raymond James and Lifesci Capital have strong/strong‑buy ratings), contributing to an average target near $43.44 — a constructive backdrop if performance remains strong. Read More.

Several firms and analysts have reiterated or raised bullish views (Needham raised its target; Raymond James and Lifesci Capital have strong/strong‑buy ratings), contributing to an average target near $43.44 — a constructive backdrop if performance remains strong. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is significant (~64.5%) and some funds modestly increased positions in recent quarters — this can mute volatility from insider sales if institutions hold steady. Read More.

Institutional ownership is significant (~64.5%) and some funds modestly increased positions in recent quarters — this can mute volatility from insider sales if institutions hold steady. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling disclosed across multiple filings — executives and several insiders sold shares on Apr 9–13 under 10b5‑1 plans to cover tax withholding on vested awards. The broad pattern can create negative market perception despite stated reasons. Read More.

Large, concentrated insider selling disclosed across multiple filings — executives and several insiders sold shares on Apr 9–13 under 10b5‑1 plans to cover tax withholding on vested awards. The broad pattern can create negative market perception despite stated reasons. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Notable single transaction: CFO Michael Kaseta disclosed a 133,789‑share sale on Apr 9 (reported as a ~24.5% reduction in his position), a materially large block that may attract extra attention from investors assessing insider conviction. Read More.

Notable single transaction: CFO Michael Kaseta disclosed a 133,789‑share sale on Apr 9 (reported as a ~24.5% reduction in his position), a materially large block that may attract extra attention from investors assessing insider conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Roger Jeffs and other senior officers also executed multi‑date sales (several filings on Apr 9–13); while filed under 10b5‑1 plans and reportedly for tax obligations, repeated insider sales can nonetheless pressure sentiment near the stock’s recent highs. Read More.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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