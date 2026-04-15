Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

LI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Li Auto and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $20.20 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.55.

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Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 144.16 and a beta of 0.60. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $32.03.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $545.61 million during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 648.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 727,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 630,516 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc is a Chinese automotive company that develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, with an early focus on range-extended electric SUVs designed for family use. The company is headquartered in China and serves the domestic market through a combination of online channels and a network of retail/showroom locations. Li Auto was founded to address range-anxiety in electric vehicle buyers by integrating a small internal-combustion engine as a range extender alongside a large battery, enabling longer driving range while retaining electric driving characteristics.

The company’s product lineup centers on multi‑occupant SUVs that combine electric propulsion, advanced in‑vehicle connectivity and driver‑assistance features.

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