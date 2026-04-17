Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) COO Shannon Lucas Sells 18,874 Shares

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) COO Shannon Lucas sold 18,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $340,486.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,382,574 shares in the company, valued at $24,941,634.96. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shannon Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Shannon Lucas sold 25,621 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $462,459.05.

On Thursday, April 9th, Shannon Lucas sold 27,069 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $490,219.59.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Shannon Lucas sold 12,008 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $216,264.08.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Shannon Lucas sold 11,283 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $203,094.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Shannon Lucas sold 13,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $244,215.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Shannon Lucas sold 13,389 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $242,207.01.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Shannon Lucas sold 868 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $15,632.68.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Shannon Lucas sold 24,429 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $442,164.90.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Shannon Lucas sold 9,763 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $180,029.72.

On Monday, March 16th, Shannon Lucas sold 22,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $407,925.00.

Slide Insurance Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of SLDE opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Slide Insurance ( NASDAQ:SLDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDE. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Slide Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,964,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Slide Insurance by 4,839.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Slide Insurance by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Slide Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000.

Key Stories Impacting Slide Insurance

Here are the key news stories impacting Slide Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive — multiple firms have raised price targets and the consensus rating is “Buy” with a $24.40 average target, supporting upside expectations for SLDE. Analyst Consensus and Upgrades

Analysts remain constructive — multiple firms have raised price targets and the consensus rating is “Buy” with a $24.40 average target, supporting upside expectations for SLDE. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an earnings beat (reported $1.23 EPS vs. $0.87 consensus) and solid revenue, giving fundamental support for the stock rally. Quarterly Earnings and Market Data

Recent quarterly results showed an earnings beat (reported $1.23 EPS vs. $0.87 consensus) and solid revenue, giving fundamental support for the stock rally. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity is mixed but modest — a number of small hedge funds and asset managers have initiated or slightly increased positions, which is incremental support but not a large flow driver. Institutional Holdings

Institutional activity is mixed but modest — a number of small hedge funds and asset managers have initiated or slightly increased positions, which is incremental support but not a large flow driver. Neutral Sentiment: Basic financials remain solid (low leverage, current/quick ratios ~1.34, P/E in single digits) — these metrics underpin the buy-side narrative but are not new catalysts. Company Ratios and Profile

Basic financials remain solid (low leverage, current/quick ratios ~1.34, P/E in single digits) — these metrics underpin the buy-side narrative but are not new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by CEO Bruce Lucas — 190,836 shares sold at ~$18.04 (~$3.44M); cumulative recent filings show larger CEO sell activity that can weigh on sentiment given his large overall stake. Bruce Lucas SEC Filing

Significant insider selling by CEO Bruce Lucas — 190,836 shares sold at ~$18.04 (~$3.44M); cumulative recent filings show larger CEO sell activity that can weigh on sentiment given his large overall stake. Negative Sentiment: COO Shannon Lucas sold 18,874 shares at ~$18.04 (~$340k), a small but visible insider sale disclosed to the SEC. Shannon Lucas SEC Filing

COO Shannon Lucas sold 18,874 shares at ~$18.04 (~$340k), a small but visible insider sale disclosed to the SEC. Negative Sentiment: Other insiders (Matthew Paul Larson) continue a pattern of periodic sales (10,000 shares at $18.00; prior recurring small sales), which may signal management liquidity-taking rather than confidence-buying. InsiderTrades Alert

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLDE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a report on Friday, December 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Slide Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Texas Capital raised shares of Slide Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Slide Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

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About Slide Insurance

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Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

Further Reading

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