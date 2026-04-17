Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Shares Up 5.7% – Should You Buy?

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 and last traded at GBX 1.40. 8,313,512 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 7,827,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33.

Block Energy Trading Up 12.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98.

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About Block Energy

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Block Energy plc is an AIM quoted independent oil and gas production and development company with a strategic focus on unlocking the energy potential of Georgia. With interests in seven Production Sharing Contracts in central Georgia, covering an area of 4,256 km2, including the XIB licence which has over 2.77TCF of 2C contingent gas resources, with an estimated Net Present Value 10 (“NPV”) of USD 1.65 billion, in the Patardzueli-Samgori, Rustavi and Teleti fields. (Source: IER, OPC 2024 & Internal estimates).

The Company has structured its operations around a four-project strategy.

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