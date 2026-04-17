Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Shares Up 5.7% – Should You Buy?

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 and last traded at GBX 1.40. 8,313,512 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 7,827,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33.
Block Energy Trading Up 12.0%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98.
About Block Energy
The Company has structured its operations around a four-project strategy.
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