JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Sold by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,046 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

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JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

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