Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Insider Eduardo Alvarez Garrido Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) insider Eduardo Alvarez Garrido sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $98,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,595.95. This represents a 33.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Banco Santander Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.33 on Friday. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

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Banco Santander Brasil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

More Banco Santander Brasil News

Negative Sentiment: Michele Soares Ishii sold 12,000 shares on March 24 at an average of $5.95 (total ~$71.4k), reducing her position to 14 shares. SEC filing

Michele Soares Ishii sold 12,000 shares on March 24 at an average of $5.95 (total ~$71.4k), reducing her position to 14 shares. Negative Sentiment: VP Cezar Augusto Janikian sold 17,000 shares on March 19 at $5.87 avg (~$99.8k), a ~24.1% reduction in his holding. SEC filing

VP Cezar Augusto Janikian sold 17,000 shares on March 19 at $5.87 avg (~$99.8k), a ~24.1% reduction in his holding. Negative Sentiment: Jean Paulo Kambourakis sold 36,721 shares on March 19 at $5.89 avg (~$216.3k), cutting his stake by ~53.7%. SEC filing

Jean Paulo Kambourakis sold 36,721 shares on March 19 at $5.89 avg (~$216.3k), cutting his stake by ~53.7%. Negative Sentiment: Alexandre Guimaraes Soares sold 35,443 shares on March 19 at $5.92 avg (~$209.8k), a ~54.8% reduction. SEC filing

Alexandre Guimaraes Soares sold 35,443 shares on March 19 at $5.92 avg (~$209.8k), a ~54.8% reduction. Negative Sentiment: Alexandre Teixeira De Araujo sold 20,156 shares on March 24 at $5.94 avg (~$119.7k), reducing his holding by ~52.7%. SEC filing

Alexandre Teixeira De Araujo sold 20,156 shares on March 24 at $5.94 avg (~$119.7k), reducing his holding by ~52.7%. Negative Sentiment: Ana Paula Vitali Janes Vescovi sold 38,000 shares on March 19 at $5.79 avg (~$220.0k), trimming her stake by ~52.8%. SEC filing

Ana Paula Vitali Janes Vescovi sold 38,000 shares on March 19 at $5.79 avg (~$220.0k), trimming her stake by ~52.8%. Negative Sentiment: Eduardo Alvarez Garrido sold 16,500 shares on March 26 at $5.95 avg (~$98.2k), a ~33.9% reduction in his holdings. SEC filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Banco Santander Brasil this week:

Several research firms have weighed in on BSBR. Weiss Ratings cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander Brasil has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSBR

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander Brasil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,735,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 31,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander Brasil SA is the Brazilian unit of Spain-based Grupo Santander and one of the country’s major commercial banks. Headquartered in São Paulo, the bank serves a broad client base across Brazil through an integrated network of branches, ATMs and digital channels. Its shares are represented abroad via American Depositary Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BSBR.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate clients.

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