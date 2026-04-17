Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Stake Raised by Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 10.3% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

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