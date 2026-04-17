Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) CFO Michael Kaseta Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 405,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,231,000. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Kaseta also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael Kaseta sold 139,390 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $5,595,114.60.

On Monday, April 13th, Michael Kaseta sold 18,958 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $727,418.46.

On Friday, April 10th, Michael Kaseta sold 23,821 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $956,174.94.

On Thursday, April 9th, Michael Kaseta sold 133,789 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $5,383,669.36.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. Liquidia Corporation has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $46.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 209.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 82,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 40.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 13.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and improving near‑term fundamentals — Liquidia reported stronger‑than‑expected revenue and EPS for the quarter (revenue and EPS beat consensus), which supports upside vs. expectations and likely underpins buying momentum. MarketBeat: Liquidia Stock

Earnings beat and improving near‑term fundamentals — Liquidia reported stronger‑than‑expected revenue and EPS for the quarter (revenue and EPS beat consensus), which supports upside vs. expectations and likely underpins buying momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — multiple firms have reiterated or raised ratings/targets (including upgrades and higher price targets), giving institutional and retail buyers a constructive research backdrop. MarketBeat: Analyst Coverage

Analyst support — multiple firms have reiterated or raised ratings/targets (including upgrades and higher price targets), giving institutional and retail buyers a constructive research backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~64.5%) and selective inflows — large holders can stabilize the stock, so insider sales don’t automatically translate into sustained selling pressure if institutions hold or add. MarketBeat: Institutional Holdings

High institutional ownership (~64.5%) and selective inflows — large holders can stabilize the stock, so insider sales don’t automatically translate into sustained selling pressure if institutions hold or add. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling — several executives sold meaningful blocks of shares (CEO and CFO among them) under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans; the scale and timing of these sales can create negative investor perception despite being planned. SEC Filing: Kaseta Sale

Concentrated insider selling — several executives sold meaningful blocks of shares (CEO and CFO among them) under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans; the scale and timing of these sales can create negative investor perception despite being planned. Negative Sentiment: CEO/C-suite sales add to concern — CEO Roger Jeffs disclosed multi‑date sales (including a 25,000‑share block), which, together with other officer transactions, may cap upside near recent highs. SEC Filing: Jeffs Sale

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LQDA. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Liquidia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDA

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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