What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for TSE:AG FY2027 Earnings?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

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First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$621.00 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 13.14%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AG. TD Securities upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$22.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.40.

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First Majestic Silver Price Performance

AG opened at C$29.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 2.81. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$7.66 and a one year high of C$43.69.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

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First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

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