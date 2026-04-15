SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Price Up 14.8% – Time to Buy?

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16 and last traded at GBX 15.50. Approximately 116,915 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 82,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50.

SysGroup Stock Down 1.8%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £12.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.29.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SysGroup news, insider Heejae Chae bought 645,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 per share, with a total value of £103,219.04. 53.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SysGroup Company Profile

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