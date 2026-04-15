Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Drops By 39.8%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,383,847 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 2,297,348 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,405,863 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $59.01.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

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