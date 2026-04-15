Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Drops By 39.8%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,383,847 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 2,297,348 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,405,863 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
VGSH opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $59.01.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.
Further Reading
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