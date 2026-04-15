Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) Receives $219.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLUT shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $160.00 to $143.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th.

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Key Stories Impacting Flutter Entertainment

Positive Sentiment: Analyst piece argues the recent sell-off overstates Flutter’s risks — highlights strong FY’25 revenue (+17%) and EBITDA (+21%), a discounted valuation, a plan for $300m cost savings by 2027, aggressive share buybacks and a deleveraging target of 2.0–2.5x that should protect margins and support capital returns. Article Title

Analyst piece argues the recent sell-off overstates Flutter’s risks — highlights strong FY’25 revenue (+17%) and EBITDA (+21%), a discounted valuation, a plan for $300m cost savings by 2027, aggressive share buybacks and a deleveraging target of 2.0–2.5x that should protect margins and support capital returns. Positive Sentiment: Company continues U.S. buybacks under its $5bn capital return plan, signaling management commitment to return capital and reduce float (ongoing repurchases noted). Article Title

Company continues U.S. buybacks under its $5bn capital return plan, signaling management commitment to return capital and reduce float (ongoing repurchases noted). Positive Sentiment: Flutter has cancelled recently repurchased ordinary shares (shares cancelled reduce shares outstanding), reinforcing the buyback program’s impact on EPS and shareholder returns. Article Title

Flutter has cancelled recently repurchased ordinary shares (shares cancelled reduce shares outstanding), reinforcing the buyback program’s impact on EPS and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Product expansion: Flutter launched Betfair Predicts in beta in the UK, extending its product suite and engagement opportunities for users. Article Title

Product expansion: Flutter launched Betfair Predicts in beta in the UK, extending its product suite and engagement opportunities for users. Neutral Sentiment: Oppenheimer cut its price target from $210 to $160 but kept an Outperform rating — a reduction in upside expectations but still bullish relative to current levels. Article Title

Oppenheimer cut its price target from $210 to $160 but kept an Outperform rating — a reduction in upside expectations but still bullish relative to current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage piece reviews board shuffle, buyback activity and Quiet Dart stake — governance and capital-return actions are being watched but the story is mixed for near-term catalysts. Article Title

Coverage piece reviews board shuffle, buyback activity and Quiet Dart stake — governance and capital-return actions are being watched but the story is mixed for near-term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street cut DraftKings and Flutter estimates as a U.S. handle slowdown clouds near-term earnings — suggests revenue/earnings trajectory in the U.S. may be weaker than previously modeled. Article Title

Wall Street cut DraftKings and Flutter estimates as a U.S. handle slowdown clouds near-term earnings — suggests revenue/earnings trajectory in the U.S. may be weaker than previously modeled. Negative Sentiment: Critical take arguing three reasons to sell FLUT (regulatory/tax headwinds, U.S. slowdown, and valuation/guidance risks) — adds to bearish voices and could pressure sentiment if the U.S. trend persists. Article Title

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.4%

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Shares of FLUT opened at $106.81 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $98.88 and a 12 month high of $313.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.93.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.37). Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 4,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $467,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 36,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,104. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 8,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $942,069.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,133.99. This represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,834 shares of company stock worth $1,900,331. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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