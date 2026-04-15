Analysts Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Target Price at $96.23

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.2308.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Melius Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th.

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Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $818,140.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 80,139 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,833.98. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $393,755.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,938,924.34. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 129,750 shares of company stock worth $10,566,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $75.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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