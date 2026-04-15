Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $80.33 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 700,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,209 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $80,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lam Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 59,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

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Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $118.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.41. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $118.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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