Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Up 84.1% in March

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 45,657 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the March 15th total of 24,796 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,035,405 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,000.

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Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.67. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.0711 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

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PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends. The Funds sector allocation includes consumers discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials and telecommunication services.

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