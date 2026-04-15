Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 22,080.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for about 2.8% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,187,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,957 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $553,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,435,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target and reiterated a Buy, citing AI-driven data demand that strengthens storage pricing and revenue outlooks — a major analyst endorsement supporting the rally. Read More.

Citi raised its price target and reiterated a Buy, citing AI-driven data demand that strengthens storage pricing and revenue outlooks — a major analyst endorsement supporting the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Seagate sold its Lyve Cloud business to Wasabi and took a shareholder stake, exiting direct cloud operations to double down on HDD growth (HAMR/Mozaic platforms). That sharpens capital allocation toward higher-margin, mass-capacity hardware — a strategic move investors view positively. Read More.

Seagate sold its Lyve Cloud business to Wasabi and took a shareholder stake, exiting direct cloud operations to double down on HDD growth (HAMR/Mozaic platforms). That sharpens capital allocation toward higher-margin, mass-capacity hardware — a strategic move investors view positively. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate will report fiscal Q3 2026 results after the close on April 28; the print and conference call are near-term catalysts that could reinforce or reverse current sentiment depending on revenue, margins and guidance. Read More.

Seagate will report fiscal Q3 2026 results after the close on April 28; the print and conference call are near-term catalysts that could reinforce or reverse current sentiment depending on revenue, margins and guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Seagate to Western Digital highlights competitive dynamics in the AI-driven storage boom; some analysts prefer WDC on valuation/returns, which moderates upside narratives for STX. Read More.

Coverage comparing Seagate to Western Digital highlights competitive dynamics in the AI-driven storage boom; some analysts prefer WDC on valuation/returns, which moderates upside narratives for STX. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several pieces ask whether recent sharp gains leave Seagate overextended — noting big short‑ and medium‑term returns and higher multiples. Elevated valuation raises downside risk if earnings/guidance disappoint. Read More.

Several pieces ask whether recent sharp gains leave Seagate overextended — noting big short‑ and medium‑term returns and higher multiples. Elevated valuation raises downside risk if earnings/guidance disappoint. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets have raised price targets (various reports of $485–$595), reflecting broad analyst optimism tied to storage pricing and AI demand; this supports momentum but implies expectations are now higher. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 223 shares in the company, valued at $99,908.46. The trade was a 80.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.73, for a total value of $8,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 355,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,607,801.43. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 112,223 shares of company stock worth $46,711,217 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $533.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $534.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.62 and a 200-day moving average of $328.78. The company has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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