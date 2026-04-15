Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.9% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,989,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,046,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,099,000 after acquiring an additional 966,444 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,564,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 949,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 683,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $326.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $227.63 and a 52-week high of $329.04.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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