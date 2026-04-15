Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000. Robinhood Markets makes up about 1.6% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $26,186,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,186,250. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $698,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 442,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,933,002.65. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 469,239 shares of company stock valued at $34,161,725 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.42.

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Key Robinhood Markets News

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

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