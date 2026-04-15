Capelight Capital Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Capelight Capital Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. ACM Research accounts for 1.6% of Capelight Capital Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of ACM Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 78.9% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ACM Research Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.69. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded ACM Research from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACM Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,132,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,377.36. The trade was a 28.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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