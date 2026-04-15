Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 13,345 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

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VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of SMH opened at $452.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.80. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $184.40 and a 1-year high of $452.10.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

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