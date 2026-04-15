Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL) Drops By 26.7%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 52,620 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 71,766 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,709 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antelope Enterprise Holdings L

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise Holdings L stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.58% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AEHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L Stock Performance

AEHL opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. Antelope Enterprise Holdings L has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings L

(Get Free Report)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting.

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